The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Murray Fredericks exhibits in Tasmania for the first time at QVMAG

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
February 14 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
QVMAG general Manager Shane Fitzgerald and Launceston mayor Danny Gibson at the launch of Murray Fredericks' exhibition at QVMAG Inveresk, where his large-scale images will be on display for three months. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Moments caught through the lens in stunning locations, such as Lake Eyre, Greenland and the Tiwi Islands, adore the walls of Launceston's Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molly Appleton

Molly Appleton

Reporter

Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.