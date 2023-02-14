Moments caught through the lens in stunning locations, such as Lake Eyre, Greenland and the Tiwi Islands, adore the walls of Launceston's Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery.
Witness showcases the work of internationally recognised Australian photographer and cinematographer Murray Fredericks.
It's the first time his work has been shown in Tasmania and the large-scale images have been drawn from Fredericks' personal collection.
Fredericks described his practice as being derived from a perspective that views culture as something that cannot be wholly accounted for through social construct.
"In the end, what we see are not really places at all. We're only looking at space," Fredricks said.
"And whatever meaning these so-called places might have is inserted into them by the way the space is handled.
"Hopefully, the spaces in these images will open up to the viewers another space, a greater space, where they can insert their own meanings into the photographic moment."
Launceston Mayor Danny Gibson said it was a brilliant outcome to see Northern Tasmania host this exclusive first for the state.
"Our island is known for its incredible natural landscapes and this exhibition will be a must-visit for locals and visitors exploring Tasmania," Cr Gibson said.
General Manager Creative Arts and Cultural Services Shane Fitzgerald said the exhibition brought another widely recognised name with a global following "right to our doorstep, which is an incredible thing".
"Our focus for 2023 is about delivering vibrant, accessible, and impactful experiences for our visitors and Fredericks' work delivers on exactly that," Mr Fitzgerald said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.