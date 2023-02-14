Until his death in a car crash in 2020, a Devonport man regularly drank while driving home from work at Exeter on Friday afternoons, a coroner has said.
February 13, 2020, was in fact a Thursday, but Phillip Gurr decided to also drink while driving home that day as he was celebrating having completed a task at work that day.
On Tuesday, Coroner Robert Webster released his report into the death of the 54-year-old.
The coroner explained that Mr Gurr was driving west on the Bass Highway near Sassafras when his car drifted into the eastbound lane, colliding with another car, killing him and causing the driver of that car "very serious abdominal injuries".
Mr Webster said that driver, a local farmer, was returning home with flowers and champagne for his partner for Valentine's Day the following day.
Mr Webster was scathing in his assessment of Mr Gurr's routine drink driving, which was confirmed by a family member who had been in the car that afternoon before Mr Gurr dropped them home in Deloraine prior to the crash.
Mr Webster said he was told Mr Gurr was drinking from a Jim Beam "long neck" as he drove that day, and there were several alcohol bottles found in the car after the crash.
"I condemn the practice engaged in by both Mr Gurr and [his passenger] that they usually drank alcohol while driving home.
"Not only is this practice unlawful it is foolish in the extreme.
"The risk of serious accident and injury leading to death of not only the driver, and his or her passenger/s, but also innocent road users increases when people behave in this manner."
The coroner was unable to determine what exactly caused the crash, and said a number of things could have caused Mr Gurr to drift into oncoming traffic.
He disagreed with Tasmania Police crash investigator Senior Constable Sven Mason who believed that Mr Gurr had fallen asleep at the wheel.
Mr Webster said there was some support for that theory, but not enough evidence to prove it to the requisite degree.
If you or someone you know has been affected by this story, please call:
Court and crime reporter covering the West and North-West of Tasmania for the Advocate.
Court and crime reporter covering the West and North-West of Tasmania for the Advocate.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.