Coroner condemns driver's drinking before deadly Sassafras crash

By Sandy Powell
Updated February 14 2023 - 4:25pm, first published 4:23pm
Tasmania Police blocking the scene of a Bass Highway crash. Picture by Sandy Powell

Until his death in a car crash in 2020, a Devonport man regularly drank while driving home from work at Exeter on Friday afternoons, a coroner has said.

