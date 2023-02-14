Premier Jeremy Rockliff and Infrastructure and Transport Minister Michael Ferguson visited the recently completed Monateric Road Project on Tuesday as part of the federal and state government's $280 million commitment to upgrade the Bass Highway between Marrawah and Launceston.
The project is one of five priority projects recently completed and has delivered new east-bound and west-bound overtaking lanes at Wiltshire, enabling the safe passing of slow-moving vehicles in either direction.
"The Bass Highway is the artery connecting the communities of the West Coast and North-West to the rest of the state, which is why we are investing record funding into road upgrades," Mr Rockliff said.
"As Tasmanians travel across the state, I'm sure they're well aware of the enormous amount of roadwork upgrades across the state.
"But it is important that we continually upgrade our roads to make them better and safer."
Mr Rockliff said the upgrades not only reduce the potential risk for crashes but would also improve travel time.
"The project will support growth in the region by providing a quality transport corridor for the thousands of cars travelling the road every day," he said.
"We're investing to make our roads cater for a growing economy, including a number of tourists coming to the region."
Mr Ferguson said the Monateric Road Project would help to create jobs and support the economy.
"Funding for roads and bridges in the 2022-23 Budget and forward estimates will increase to a massive $2.7 billion," he said.
"There are a lot more improvements to come, and Tasmanians, particularly those in the North-West, can expect to see many more on the way."
When asked about the standard of the road works amid claims of new and recurring potholes, Mr Ferguson said contractors were carefully selected to build and maintain new roads.
"We do occasionally identify defects in a new road project, but they are covered by our contractors. The Tasmanian taxpayer will never pay twice for a road upgrade," he said.
"We are set to increase our budget for road maintenance by over $19 million this year and an average of $20.8 million per year extra over each of the next three years to improve our care and protection of existing roads.
'We will also enhance our intervention maintenance so that we can anticipate and respond to issues that impact our roads like freight movements, changing weather conditions, and extreme weather events."
