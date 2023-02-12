The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tasmanian Government said it is working on "innovative ways" to combat housing crisis

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated February 13 2023 - 11:08am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Government said it has no plans to impose empty house tax

In response to the Tenants' Union of Tasmania's letter pleading with the government to take action to utilise empty houses and ease the pressure of housing, the housing minister has said the government will "continue to provide solutions to the challenges renters are facing".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.