Mona Foma is just days away from kicking off.
The arts festival is an annual event held across Tasmania and will be held in Launceston from February 17 to February 19, with the Hobart event running the following weekend.
The art and music festival will start with opening night at the Old Tafe building in Launceston with one of New Zealand's most legendary and enduring bands, The Chills.
The 2023 event will be the first full scale event after the COVID pandemic.
The Old Tafe building in Launceston is being used at the Festival Hub and there will be satellite events across town.
Fantastic Futures and Old Tafe Sessions are the dual pillars of happenings at the site with free attendance requiring registration via the festival's website.
There are other events in venues around the city including underwater electronica in the Basin Pool from Leon Vynehall.
The court yard will be used for a band stage, featuring acts Kae Tempest, Yirinda, and Turiya Always-Celebrating Alice Coltrane and more.
The old class rooms will be used as individual galleries for art shows performances such as The Queer Woodchop by Pony Express.
There will be a "punk bunker" which will feature "gnarly, vodka cruiser-driven alcopop punk, absurdist pub rock and anti-racist Muslim death metal".
For a 180 from the punk bunker, head to the Book Club at the Old Tafe library will provide late-night beanbags, beverages, with sounds selected by 'sonic librarians'.
There are only a few ticketed events like Van Diemen's Band + Ensemble Kaboul, which will be on at the Princess Theatre.
For those into dance, Body Body Commodity by Jenni Large and Tasdance at Earl St Arts Centre will be held on Friday and Saturday.
In the past few years, even in as a downscaled event, Mona Foma has been called a "sugar hit" for the economy of Launceston.
City of Launceston mayor Danny Gibson said Mona Foma has gained in popularity thanks to it's vibrant and unique program.
"The event is a significant drawcard, attracting people to Launceston from across Tasmania and interstate," he said.
"The City of Launceston is a proud supporter of the event and I'm thrilled to see a 2023 program that is absolutely jam-packed with artistic events and activities and at such a fabulous one-site venue."
Cr Gibson encouraged Northern Tasmanians to make the most of the diverse festival attractions.
To schedule your Mona Foma weekend and get tickets, head to https://monafoma.net.au/old-tafe-sessions.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
