The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tasmania has thousands of residential houses sitting empty as the housing crisis worsens

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated February 11 2023 - 2:30pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Shocked'; empty houses leaving Tasmanians behind

The housing crisis continues in Tasmania but data which has shown 2700 empty houses, have left people struggling to find a roof over their head "shocked".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.