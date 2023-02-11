'Shocked'; empty houses leaving Tasmanians behind

The housing crisis continues in Tasmania but data which has shown 2700 empty houses, have left people struggling to find a roof over their head "shocked".
Tenants Union Tasmania has asked for data from TasWater on houses left empty and the response for the City of Launceston municipality was 1192 empty houses in 2021, Hobart had 907 and Glenorchy had 610.
As Tasmanians continue to face rising rental and living costs, and struggling to find a rental, the Tenants Union want to see the Tasmanian Government do more.
In a letter sent to the government on Friday, February 10, the union along with 12 other community organisations have plead with the government to make changes to ease the housing crisis.
This includes a possible empty homes levy is being rolled out, as well a one-off incentives such as a one-year waiver of land tax or a capped no-interest loan to allow investors to bring their investment properties up to the minimum standards required under the Residential Tenancy Act 1997 (Tas).
Tasmanian University Student Association Northern campus president Ryan Stanaway said he and his housemates struggled to find housing after their former rental was left in disrepair due to a lack of maintenance.
Mr Stanaway is 20-years-old and moved from his family, friends and community in Cairns to study maritime engineering at UTAS, the only place in Australia to offer that degree.
"Last year I had my first rental," Mr Stanaway said.
"The place we got wasn't run particularly well. Then two or three months before our lease was up, they upped the rent by $50 without any maintenance improvements."
Mr Stanaway said it took the three months to find a place to rent, he said was "lucky" to find the place he did.
The newly renovated house is cheaper than his previous rental at $500 a week and there are five people living in the house.
Mr Stanaway said having housemates was cost effective but due to so many people in the same position, unable to find a place to live.
"Everyone is experiencing this, especially younger people who are new to the rental market," he said.
Mr Stanaway said the rental situation was "ridiculous" and was "shocked" about the empty houses.
"It's only going to get worse," Mr Stanaway said.
TUSA is one of 12 community organisations who have signed a letter to the government in hopes to see more done to reduce empty residential homes in Tasmania.
Principal solicitor Ben Bartl said Tasmania needed to utilise existing housing to tackle this issue.
"It is unfathomable that in the midst of a housing crisis there were 2700 properties that sat empty in the Hobart, Glenorchy and Launceston City Council municipalities," he said.
Mr Bartl said Tasmania cannot wait 10 years for housing.
"The lack of housing in Launceston is not just a human rights issue, it is also leading to skill shortages and lost economic output with the research highlighting that there are over five jobs available for every rental vacancy in Launceston and the North-East of Tasmania," he said.
Housing minister Guy Barnett said Homes Tasmania was offering incentives for Tasmanian property owners like the Private Rental Incentives program, which offers maximum rent and incentive amounts.
"Participating property owners receive an incentive payment of between $6600 and $9900 per property each year and rent is guaranteed for a two-year lease," he said.
Rents are capped at 25 to 30 per cent below median region rates, making them more affordable for private renters.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
