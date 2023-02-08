The Tasmanian government's treatment of a youth detention whistleblower sends a message it is unwilling to support people who speak up about wrongdoing, a prominent lawyer says.
Human Rights Law Centre senior lawyer Kieran Pender fears the Rockliff Government's treatment of worker Alysha - whose revelations led up to the decision to shut the Ashley Youth Detention Centre - could deter other whistleblowers.
She was recently forced into a sixth psychiatric assessment as part of an ongoing workers compensation case.
She said it left her re-traumatised and hospitalised.
"We are deeply concerned about Alysha's treatment, the Tasmanian government's response and the protracted nature of attempts to resolve the matter, in addition to what this case says about whistleblower protections and the criminal justice system in Tasmania," Mr Pender said.
"Alysha's case sends a troubling message to other whistleblowers that the government is unwilling to support those who speak up about wrongdoing.
"We urge the Tasmanian government to engage with Alysha in good faith to resolve this matter.
"It should also review and reform the law, in light of the inadequacies in Tasmania's whistleblower protections framework demonstrated by this case."
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said: "Our position has consistently been that workers compensation claims must be treated lawfully and fairly, free from any political interference."
"It would not be appropriate for any member of the government or parliament to intervene in this or any other workers compensation claim."
The government was asked if it was trying to simply crush Alysha, but did not answer.
"I literally can't think of another explanation for what they're doing," Alysha said.
Youth Minister Roger Jaensch said the government was delivering a youth justice system, including new custodial settings, "that achieves better outcomes for young people and their families and keeps our community safe".
"Staffing numbers at AYDC have stabilised and the centre has been delivering normal scheduling for young people since late last year.
"A range of initiatives and actions are also under way at AYDC to enhance safety and wellbeing for young people during this period of transition."
