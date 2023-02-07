Party in the Paddock will be taking place this weekend, and thousands of Tasmanians are expected to attend the festival which will feature a number of top artists from Australia and the world.
Tasmanian techno artist, Arunya Lee Olive will be making her Party in the Paddock debut this weekend.
The talented artist has been DJing for the past six years playing house and techno music and said she got into the scene because she enjoyed the energy that techno brings.
"I enjoy how I feel when I play techno, I really resonate with the music style and the scene. I have been addicted ever since I got into it" Arunya said.
Arunya said she was very shocked to receive the call up to play at the festival.
"I was a bit like, wow, I can't believe this is happening to me. I'm in a lineup with some pretty interesting people.
"To be sharing the line up with some pretty big names is monumental, it is such an honour and a real privilege to be part of the festival.
Arunya said she has been able to learn a lot from the techno community within Tasmania.
"I feel like it's this beautiful transaction, like learning from people around me, and people learning from me.
"It's like this really awesome community where we can express ourselves and feel safe to do so. It's really special and I feel privileged to be part of that community here," she said.
Party in the paddock will be taking place this weekend at Quercus Park between February 10-12.
Founder and organiser Jesse Higgs said it felt surreal to bring the festival back after it was almost lost to COVID.
"We ended the festival in 2020 with no plans of bringing it back," Mr Higgs said.
"It's going to be the biggest one we've ever put on - it's a super special comeback," he said.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
