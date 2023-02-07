The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Todd Barry Apted pleaded not guilty to assault and perverting the course of justicxe

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated February 7 2023 - 2:07pm, first published 1:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Off-duty officer confronted man over son, jury hears

Dramatic video and audio CCTV footage of a fight between an off-duty police officer and a Newnham man was shown to a Supreme Court jury in Launceston today.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.