Senior Constable Carlene Barcham has been appointed the first permanent female officer at Fingal Police Station.
She first joined the police service in 2022, and started her career with Victoria Police where she worked in various remote stations.
She also obtained a Special South Australian Constables sworn permit for the work she did working alongside South Australia Police in remote stations on the border.
In 2019 Senior Constable Barcham joined Tasmania Police as a fast tracker and has been stationed in Launceston and St Helens before joining Fingal Police Station.
Senior Constable Barcham said that she was excited to apply for the Fingal position which had a long history of policing.
"Being the first female police officer to be stationed at Fingal is something that is very special to me," Senior Constable Barcham said.
"When I first started my career, there were a number of women paving the way in a once very male dominated area."
"I have seen this change continue in Tasmania Police where any role in any field is not unobtainable - you never know where the job might take you," she said.
Senior Constable Barcham has been stationed at Final for over a month, and said the valley had some beautiful scenery, and said the town had an amazing support network of volunteer agencies.
"The north east coast has it all - beautiful beaches, great fishing, bushwalks and wineries and I enjoy being able to experience all of these things when I am not working," she said.
She also paid tribute to the previous police officers who also worked in Fingal.
"It is reported that back in the 1800's, troopers in the north east coast area would ride the horses for days to attend an incident or enquiry with no communications and often they weren't armed."
"The early troopers and constables did it a lot tougher than us, but how they policed the community wouldn't have been much different," she said.
Fingal is a rural locality in the local government area of Break O'Day.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
