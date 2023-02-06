A swell of community concern is building following the advertisement of a proposal for a new short-stay accommodation site; Beauty Point Cabin Park.
The developer behind the proposed $4.5 million development earmarked for Lot 102 West Arm Road is Dourias Group Holdings.
The plan is for 73 visitor accommodation cabins, plus one cabin for a reception office. The application has details for three different type of cabins, each self-contained with a bathroom, kitchen, covered outdoor deck and parking space.
It's clouded in secrecy.- Beauty Point resident Genna Foot
Beauty Point resident Genna Foot said the size of the development raised suspicion in the community that it could be used for something other than short stay accommodation.
"It's clouded in secrecy," Mrs Foot said.
"Some people are for it, some think it will help tourism, but I've never been somewhere without a playground or a short walk away from one."
She said there was speculation it could turn into residential housing.
"We're not against more homes, but it needs to be known. If it was a subdivision for houses ... it would be a completely different story."
We categorically assure the local community that there will not be any social housing on the site.- Spokesperson for the proponent
The development application has no mention of business signage, nor space for recreational activities such as a playground or barbeque. A spokesperson for the proponent guaranteed the plan was for short-term accommodation.
"This development is all about delivering much needed short-stay visitor accommodation, supporting jobs and economic activity in the area," the spokesperson said.
"While we all understand the need to increase housing, we categorically assure the local community that there will not be any social housing on the site."
It has been in the works for some time, with the first draft of the proposal dating September 2021.
West Tamar deputy mayor Jess Greene said there had been significant community interest in the project.
"The community have made enquiries to the council about the application and any representations will be addressed in the agenda when it is presented to the council," Cr Greene said.
Council has no reason to believe the cabins will be used for permanent residences.- Deputy mayor Jess Greene
Cr Greene confirmed if the application was granted planning approval, the use of the cabins for permanent housing would be illegal unless a separate application was made to the council for that purpose.
"Council has no reason to believe the cabins will be used for permanent residences and therefore cannot assess the application as being for a residential use," she said.
Residents will be holding a community meeting discussing the proposal at the car park behind the Beauty Point post office on Wednesday, February 8 from 6pm.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
