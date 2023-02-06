Tasmanian Deputy Premier, Michael Ferguson has labelled the 2023 Festivale the 'best ever' due to the roaring success of the fully booked out event.
"It's grown in its reach and its appeal to people not just in Northern Tasmania, but to visitors from Southern Tasmania and from interstate," Mr Ferguson said.
"It was great to get along to a packed City Park to see live music, celebrity chefs, a beverage masterclass program and several Tasmanian food and beverage stalls," he said.
Chair of the Festivale committee, David Dunn, said he was ecstatic to see 28,000 people turn up to the event.
"The event was fully sold out prior to the event going live. There was a great vibe around the park on Friday and Saturday and also into Sunday," Mr Dunn said.
"It was a successful event not only for Northern Tasmania but for the state in general," he said.
Mr Dunn said he would continue to use the model they have going into 2024.
"Of course there are things we can tweak, we will look at increasing the number of food stalls coming through, but by only four or five.
"We need to make sure that it's a viable proposition for those that do attend, but we'll also be putting some more infrastructure in," he said.
Mr Dunn said the committee would undertake a financial data analysis over the next few weeks through a survey to determine how much money was made.
"We do a very detailed survey to stall holders and to the patrons that come in. We take into account whether they are from interstate, how long they are staying in and around Launceston, and we also ask questions about their dollar spend at the event.
"Within a few weeks we will be able to release some financial fiscal figures around the economic impact Festivale has," he said.
Minister for hospitality and events, Nic Street, said Tasmania's visitor economy is thriving.
"Our summer of events in Tasmania is not over yet," Minister Street said.
"From the Wynyard Tulip Festival, Taste of Summer, Festivale, the Big Bash and International Cricket, Hobart and Burnie International Tennis Tournaments and the Sydney to Hobart, there has been something for everyone," he said.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan
