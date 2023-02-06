Launceston Church Grammar School's new leader, Dale Bennett, was commissioned by the Bishop of Tasmania - Richard Condie - at a special service at the Mowbray senior school on Monday.
Mr Bennett is set to become the school's first-ever Principal, after deciding to ditch the old-school title of Headmaster - that is predecessors preferred - as he felt it was a less imposing title.
The 57-year-old has taught and led schools in three States and internationally as well, having spent some time in New Zealand.
Some of the schools he has taught at are ranked among Australasia's most prestigious, like Caulfield Grammar, Carey Baptist Grammar, Whanganui Collegiate, and most recently Scotch College, in Adelaide, where he held the position of Deputy Principal and Head of the Senior Campus for the past 12 years.
When asked about his vision for the school, Mr Bennett said he believed that now, more than ever, children need to have an educational offering that nurtures, challenges and inspires them to be amazing adults and leading contributors to their communities and workplaces of the future.
He said particular attention would be given to learning about AI technology, to ensure students could stay up to date with rapidly progressing trends.
"Launceston Grammar is a place where families come together and support each other, our wonderful staff and of course our brilliant children who are at the heart of all that we do," he said.
"I am very much looking forward to leading Launceston Grammar, Australia's oldest continually operating school."
I am a council and general news reporter at the Examiner. If you have any issues or information regarding local government, please contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
