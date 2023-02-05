Call for two-term mayor limit

The City of Launceston council has suggested there should be a two-term cap on a mayor's tenure and a stricter nomination process in future council elections.
The council ahead of its Thursday meeting has published its feedback on the 2022 local government election, which pushes for postal and on-the-day voting.
Last year's local government election was the first to have mandatory voting and resulted in a voter turnout of almost 85 per cent state-wide.
The feedback submission, which will have to be endorsed by councillors, lists a number of suggested improvements for the 2026 local government elections.
One of these would be a maximum tenure of two terms for mayor, the submission stating "if a mayor knows they only have two terms there is a better chance of developing a succession plan".
The submission included some criticisms, such as the need for more information about candidates.
"Name recognition of the higher profile candidates presents an unfair advantage, exacerbated by the compulsory voting with potentially more people voting solely on name recognition," the submission stated.
The City of Launceston council faced an inundation of voters during the election, with town hall polling booth having lines "stretching out the door" during the last days of voting.
The council reported a number of complaints from people who were attempting to visit the council's customer service counter for general enquires and to pay for registrations.
They found the postal voting process had significant resourcing challenges for the council and essentially had council "paying for the TEC to administer an election" while the council was administering it for the most part.
The feedback also highlighted accepted nominated candidates should have completed a pre-nomination course to understand the role they were to undertake and hold a Working With Vulnerable Children's card.
It said a nominated candidate shouldn't be accepted if their biography was incomplete. The council had also recommended in the future that those running for mayor should not be excluded for running for deputy as "it is quite possible that the next best candidate is that person".
Tasmanian electoral commissioner Andrew Hawkey said the TEC looked forward to the feedback on how future elections develop in the future.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
