Tasmanians borrowed 3 million books in 2022 and Libraries Tasmania have revealed the top 10 most read books.
Crime and mystery was a favourite for adult fiction readers with the most popular book being Better Off Dead by Lee Child, followed by The Dark Hours by Michael Connelly Australian author Liane Moriarty with her book, Apples Never Fall.
Launceston library manager Garry Conroy-Cooper said crime novels were often a comfort to people.
"Resolution is achieved in the story, it offers a sense of control through solving a crime," he said.
"There is a theory that during times of uncertainty, whether it be pandemics, global stability, wars, interest rates, social change, the feeling not being in control of our lives."
Tasmanian star Hannah Gadsby's book was the second most read non-fiction book with her memoir, Ten Steps to Nanette.
The most read adult non-fiction was The Good Life by Hannah Moloney another Tasmanian. Ms Moloney's book centres on people be able to make contributions to countering the climate emergency.
Mr Conroy-Cooper said he wasn't surprised with the top reads in non-fiction. "Popular books often aligned to what is discussed in the media locally and nationally," he said.
Mr Conroy-Cooper said the books in the Tasmanian non-fiction list reflected a lot of the conversations people have in their every day lives.
On example was the ninth most popular Tasmanian non-fiction book, Tongerlongeter : First Nations Leader & Tasmanian War Hero by Henry Reynolds. "There's that increasing understanding and appreciation of the First Nations experience in Tasmania, that makes a lot of sense to me," he said.
Tasmanian's have a keen interest in what is happening in their own backyard with Richard Flanagan's Toxic : the rotting underbelly of the Tasmanian salmon industry which was the seventh most read book.
For younger readers, there was a variety of top reads for fiction. From the top book, One of Us is Lying by Karen M. McManus, a crime novel, to Smile by Raina Telgemeier which is a graphic novel and the third most popular was a fantasy book, Shadow and Bone by Leigh Bardugo.
Mr Conroy-Cooper said one of his favourite books for 2022 was From Our Heart To Yours, which was produced and designed by Reconciliation Tasmania. Art work made by Launceston children with Aunty Judith-Rose which features in the book and is now on the walls of the library.
"This is children telling us, the adults in their lives, what type of Australia they want to live in," he said. "It has heartfelt responses from children; letters, paintings, drawings, poems in response to the Uluru Statement from the Heart."
Most borrowed titles at Launceston Library:
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
