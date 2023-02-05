Valentine's Day is a time for love, romance, and lighter wallets.
Australians are set to splash out $485 million on their loved ones this year, with date nights and getaways showing a strong resurgence post-pandemic while flowers remain a cornerstone of Valentine's Day gift-giving.
Research by the Australian Retailers Association (ARA) shows an increase in spending, up 16.9 per cent from 2022, with people set to spend an average of $118 each on gifts this year.
Flowers are the top pick for 42 per cent of shoppers, followed by chocolate/food at 29 per cent, sex toys/other toys at 7 per cent, and dining and travel, also at 7 per cent.
Luzette Florist owner Janet Harvey-Brewster said lovers don't have to spend big to impress their date, saying, "it really is the thought that counts".
"Not everybody can afford a big, lush bunch, so we also offer more affordable options," Ms Harvey-Brewster said.
"While a dozen long-stemmed red roses are the most traditional gift, we have a range of other colours, styles, and varieties.
"We sell single long-stemmed roses that are perfect for those in new relationships or to pair with another gift like perfume, wine or even a nice dinner."
Ms Harvey-Brewster recommends romantics order ahead for the big day.
"We will be open from 8am on Valentine's Day, but I always recommend people order ahead of time to make sure they get exactly what they want," she said.
"The best way to order is by phone. But people can always drop by on the day, and we can figure something out.
"I love to help people share their love. It's really not just about the flowers you're gifting someone but the sentiment behind them."
If you are that person looking for red roses late, but can't find any because they are out, there are plenty of other popular options to choose from.
"All of our roses are locally sourced, and come in a range of colours other than the traditional red," she said.
"Lilies are often popular choices too."
The Advocate journalist covering West and North-West Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
