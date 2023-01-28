Surf Living Saving Clubs in Tasmania have come out with a strong message to improve swimming skills in response to a spike in drownings in Tasmania in the past year.
Life saving experts say there is more than one factor behind the sharp increase to 16 drownings from seven the previous year.
With more than 50 years of life saving experience, Launceston Life Saving Club secretary Geoff Lyons said he was greatly concerned about the lack of experience among swimmers taking to the water.
"It's not one simple thing," Mr Lyons said.
"There are a lot of things happening, for instance, people can now buy canoes, inflatable toys, paddle boards and they don't know how to paddle, don't wear personal flotation devices and don't check the weather."
Mr Lyons said areas like Trevallyn Dam can have wind changes, leaving people very easily stuck and unable to paddle against the wind.
"People don't necessarily have the skills or the understanding of oceans or river waters to handle it safely," he said.
Mr Lyons has seen drowning victims being pulled from the water.
"Drowning is an absolute tragedy," he said.
"The big area for concern is people don't actually understand how weather works in waterways."
He said situations like these are "just accidents waiting to happen."
Mr Lyons said he often sees people in canoes without personal flotation devices and paddling incorrectly, and there are no instructions on how to handle the plastic boats or canoes they've just bought.
"A lot of people actually don't have the fitness to be able to return safely," he said.
"People should actually get in the water and swim with a PFD so they know what they can do when they hit the water."
Mr Lyons said he often has to push people back to shore when they can't paddle their boats or inflatables.
The Royal Life Saving Society Australia's Tasmanian branch receive funding through the Sport and Recreation State Grants Program, which includes assistance to implement a program providing Learn to Swim lessons subsidies to children in out of home care.
In 2021, the state government committed $500,000 a year for four years to Surf Life Saving Tasmania to support the provision of life saving and marine rescue services.
This funding enables Surf Life Saving Tasmania to undertake a range of activities, including providing support and resources for surf lifesaving clubs and volunteer marine rescue units, providing school and community-based education programs and improve inclusivity and accessibility of aquatic activities.
Bridport Surf Living Saving Club president Anita Howard said educating and informing people to swim safely was one of the most important roles performed by surf life saving clubs.
"The biggest thing is the prevention of drowning," she said.
"We run a program for young children that teaches essential skills and also confidence in and around the surf on the beach."
Ms Howard said the club was about creating a safe environment on the beach. "It's essential to have the skills to be able to get yourself out of trouble," she said.
"We want zero preventable deaths due to drowning."
Ms Howard said Bridport life savers also see people stuck on kayaks and inflatable toys, which can be "problematic."
Beaches are patrolled until the end of March.
Tasmanians are encouraged to check Beach Safe for safety and weather conditions before heading out into the water.
Alison Foletta
