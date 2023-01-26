The Examiner
Bridge owners must erect warning signs

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated January 26 2023 - 1:35pm, first published 11:26am
Mr Pentridge's bridge. Picture supplied through TASCAT

City of Launceston councillor Joe Pentridge has won a legal victory which means he does not have to remove his unapproved bridge over the North Esk River by a February 1 deadline.

