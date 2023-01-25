An injured boy needed to be driven 35 kilometres to Royal Hobart Hospital on Wednesday morning, after the rescue helicopter sent for medivac broke down after landing.
The boy, a rower with the New Norfolk Rowing Club, suffered a broken arm during a morning rowing meet at the club, and was stable in hospital, according to the director of rowing at the club.
An officer with the helicopter said the starter engine had failed after the injured boy was loaded into the cabin.
One local said the injured boy was obviously in pain as he was pulled from the aircraft.
"He was blowing on that whistle really hard," he said.
The helicopter had landed around 9.30 am that morning, and eventually took off again just before 11.30am.
