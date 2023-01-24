Doctors, nurses and staff will no longer be greeted by graffiti tags, including one of a phallic symbol, when arriving to the Launceston Medical Centre.
Street artist, KreamArt's James Cowan has been working long hours since Sunday to transform the car park space with a mural to cover up the markings.
Before resuming the mural on Tuesday, Cowan said he had finished about 40 percent of the finished piece and would be starting on the finer details.
"The medical hub wanted a Tasmanian eco system, with fauna and flora, including endangered species. A couple of the doctors at the hub work in rehabilitation of animals like devils and the forty-spotted pardalote," Cowan said.
The mural draws upon references of the West Coast's mosses, greenery and ferns with the Tasmanian waratah flanked by a Tasmanian devil and forty-spotted pardalote.
He said the feedback so far on the mural had been overwhelmingly positive.
"A couple of nurses from the LGH walked by yesterday and said 'thank you, it's absolutely beautiful'," he said.
Cowan is expecting it to be finished by Wednesday next week.
Since designing the graffiti mural on George Street, he said many businesses in Launceston had approached him to cover unwanted graffiti.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
