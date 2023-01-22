Two Brazilian spider experts spent nine days scouring Tasmania collecting orb-weaving spiders as part of their research.
Arachnologist at Murdoch University in Perth, WA, Pedro Castanheira studied the orb-weaving spider and came to Tasmania to collect specimens for molecular work.
The aim of the research was to use DNA collected from the specimens to correctly identify the Australian orb-weaving spiders, who were misidentified as European spiders over the years.
Dr Castanheria was joined by his previous Professor of Arachnology at the University of Rio De Janeiro, Dr Renner Baptista, to assist him in his research.
"When we extracted DNA from the specimens, it's best to have fresh material," Dr Castanheria said.
"We checked our database and saw which localities in Tasmania were fit for our fieldwork and where most of the specimens had been collected in the past.
"We've collected around 2000 specimens of various families."
Honorary research associate at QVMAG John Douglas said the spiders had been misidentified over the years.
"Originally it was based on European spiders, but they're not necessarily the same genus or species of spider here in Australia," Mr Douglas said.
"Their research was looking at the relationship between the Australian spiders and where they fit into the family groupings."
Dr Baptista said spiders were misunderstood creatures.
"Most people consider spiders to be poisonous or dangerous creatures," Dr Baptista said.
"In reality, most spiders are small and they can't even bite you.
"Most cannot penetrate the skin and even if they can, the poison is not active for humans."
He said spiders were very useful animals.
"They eat lots of insects that are vectors of disease like mosquitoes," he said.
"They're like natural animal pest control."
Dr Baptista said his interest in spiders began in his childhood.
"In Brazil when I was a kid, my brother and I used to raise big tarantulas we'd find nearby our farm," he said.
Collections officer at QVMAG Simon Fearn said they had a large collection of spiders, but did not have a spider expert on staff.
"We rely on collaborative projects with experts all over the world to get our spiders named," Mr Fearn said.
"We have John who's an honorary research associate, but he's only one man.
"Once we know what we've got we can register them and can go on the database, and then anyone in the world can know what we have."
He said it was special for Dr Baptista and Dr Castanheria to visit.
"We actively encourage it and actively help them because we're discovering new species of spiders all the time."
Mr Douglas said normally to identify a spider, the general look of it and its genitalia is looked at.
"Usually, that's the identifying feature, but DNA takes it one step further in accuracy," Mr Douglas said.
"It helps determine whether one spider is in one particular genus or not."
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
