A $5.5 million price tag has been attached to a historic property at the top end of Launceston's CBD.
The heritage-listed, circa-1863 Waratah House has been listed for sale as one of two adjoining buildings that operate as hotels.
Waratah on York and the 2012-built Areca House are leased until 2026 to an accommodation company, who have options for a following 18 years.
The two properties take in 18 ensuited rooms and a three-bedroom apartment across a 1290 square metre block atop Windmill Hill.
The property marks Launceston's first major listing of 2023, and is being marketed by Roberts Real Estate's Jess Christmas and Michael Walsh.
"It's going to be a big investment syndicate or a superannuation fund - it's pretty big dollars just for your average investor in this market," Ms Christmas said.
"The market's a little bit dormant while people have been in holiday mode, but typically from Australia Day onwards things will kick back into gear."
A number of hotels in Northern Tasmania remain on the market.
Just down the road, offers of more than $1.15 million are expected for the leasehold at Balmoral on York.
On the East Coast, the newly-renovated, 60-room Scamander Beach Resort is under contract after being listed in early October.
The Rosevears Hotel, which features 28 units, a pub and a bakery on the banks of the Tamar River, hit the market not long after and remains up for grabs.
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
