Following an alarming increase in road deaths in 2022, the RACT has called for the state government to reduce speed limits on rural Tasmanian roads.
Tasmania's 50 road deaths in 2022 marked the island state's worst toll since 2009 when 63 people died, including the infamous nine deaths in 12 hours.
What followed was a 2011 Legislative Council Select Committee inquiry, which recommended that a consistent approach to managing speed limits on state and council roads be adopted by the government.
The committee again released an inquiry in 2022, whereby they came up with similar recommendations.
RACT chief advocacy officer Garry Bailey said the government was unwilling to adhere to the first inquiry, something they cannot afford to do again.
"Nothing happened for a decade after the first inquiry. This time inaction is not an option after the worst year for road trauma since 2009," he said.
"The fact we have had two inquiries deliver the same verdict shows that sensible reform should not come as a surprise to anyone."
Mr Bailey said the current system for road safety is not effective.
"The current split in responsibilities between state and local government is a major impediment to a consistent speed-setting regime in Tasmania," he said.
"We now have the highest road toll per capita of all states. It's time for our decision makers to pick up the gauntlet and act on the blueprint set out by this latest inquiry."
However, Infrastructure Minister Michael Ferguson said on Thursday that the government was not considering enforcing a blanket speed limit reduction, instead he thought it would be more pertinent to highlight specific danger zones and take action on a case-by-case basis.
Mr Ferguson reiterated his stance on Saturday, claiming that a blanket speed limit reduction would be an unfair penalty on the majority of road users.
"The problem with speed is not speed limits but the failure of motorists to adhere to the limits," he said in a statement.
"That's why we are investing $9 million on automated traffic enforcement cameras and will double that number to also catch motorists using their mobile phones and committing seat belt offences.
"Tasmania Police has adopted a similar approach with a 'no warnings' policy on speeding motorists."
Mr Ferguson denied RACT's claim that there had not been any speed limit reviews for council-controlled roads in 2022, stating that both Sorell Council and Clarence Council had made applications for speed reductions on Brinktop Road.
The Australasian College of Road Safety and the Road Safety Advisory Council estimate from their research that a 10km/h speed reduction would save between 17 and 21 lives and avoid around 150 serious injuries.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
