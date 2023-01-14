The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

RACT want speed limit reform for rural Tasmanian roads

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
Updated January 14 2023 - 3:37pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A 2013 committee recommended rural roads be reduced to 90km/h.

Following an alarming increase in road deaths in 2022, the RACT has called for the state government to reduce speed limits on rural Tasmanian roads.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.