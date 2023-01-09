Festival of Small Halls returns to Tasmania for an intimate, unique music experience

The small and intimate Festival of Small Halls returns to Longford on January 12, showcasing a local, interstate and international act for a night of folk-inspired music.
The festival is a series of tours that sends folk and acoustic artists to tiny halls in communities around the country.
Longford Cultural Society member Dee Atly said the festival is traditionally attached to folk festivals.
"While they've got all these nice performers running around in Tasmania, they're playing these smaller shows in small halls."
"We have a small but not terribly small hall here at the Longford Town Hall."
Local musician 'The Tassie Tenor' Joe Di Sario will open the night, followed by indie folk veteran Emily Lubitz and Scottish international act The Paul Mckenna Band, who will close the short and sweet festival.
She the Longford Town Hall hosted the festival in previous years, and always received warm reception from the community.
"Any of these small places love to have live bands play," Ms Atly said.
"A lot of people don't move much out of their own towns, especially country towns."
"We have a jazz club that many local people come to which we use the Town Hall for as well and it's always well supported."
Ms Atly said the attendance ranges from around 100 to 120 people.
"There's not much else happening around and people really like live music."
"The more we can support these people the more they can come to Tassie to play and be a part of our communities."
Ms Atly is part of the Longford Cultural Society which operates to encourage live activities in the Longford Town Hall.
"We have plays, musicals, live bands and art exhibitions here. We're trying to get the Town Hall used as a good arts hub and get as many activities as possible in here."
Tickets can be purchased on the Festival of Small Halls website.
