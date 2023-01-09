The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Festival of Small Halls returns to Tasmania for an intimate, unique music experience

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated January 9 2023 - 4:37pm, first published 3:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local musician The Tassie Tenor' Joe Di Sario will open the night at The Festival of Small Halls. Picture supplied

The small and intimate Festival of Small Halls returns to Longford on January 12, showcasing a local, interstate and international act for a night of folk-inspired music.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.