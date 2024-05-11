Sharks run over Suns, Parrots deliver Blues a reality check

A realisation of potential is the reason behind Hillwood's perfect start to the NTFAW division one season.
That is according to coach Dwayne Beeton who oversaw the latest - and perhaps most impressive - of five triumphs to continue the Sharks' perfect start to the season as they left Westbury with a 8.1 (49) to 3.5 (23) win against Meander Valley.
"It's player-driven and that's what we want," Beeton said.
"They've actually all jumped on board and realised how good we actually can be."
Trailing at the first break and leading by just five points at half-time against last year's grand finalists, Hillwood kicked away in the third and let through just three behinds in the second half.
There were plenty of recruits playing well for the Sharks, such as Charlie Giddins who was facing her old club, but it was the familiar faces of Narine Maurangi and Siofra Clarke that stood up the most.
Maurangi, who leads the league's goal-kicking tally by a comfortable margin, booted six more to extend her hot streak.
"She's a great focal point, but the thing is ... the responsibility is getting shared around as well and we're not just relying on one person," Beeton said.
Sitting on top of the ladder as the only undefeated team left, and having beaten both teams that played in the 2023 grand final, Beeton said it was only natural that the team's belief was beginning to grow. He added that it was fueled by the disappointment of their shock finals exit last season.
In the premier division, Bridgenorth dominated their contest against in-form Launceston, winning 8.11 (59) to 1.1 (7).
The Parrots went undefeated last year in the roster season and have shown early signs of being able to repeat the trick through this campaign's first four rounds.
Having kept the hosts scoreless through the first half, the Parrots did the bulk of their scoring in the final term to leave coach Bobby Beams very satisfied.
"It was a great challenge, we were looking forward to it," he said.
It was a game controlled by Jenna Griffiths and her five majors, but Beams was quick to credit what he described as a "team effort". He added that the match being played at the expansive Windsor Park was valuable for his side, allowing them to prepare for a potential return to UTAS Stadium.
"Last year's result probably plays a bit of a factor in that and whether that works out that way and we do get towards the end of the year, which we're working hard to hopefully get there, we want to be in the best shape for it," he said.
"Because you play grand finals on a ground that is very much different to our normal roster games, so we want to embrace it and it was great to have that opportunity."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.