The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Football

Perth make top three statement while Eagles, Saints share the spoils

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
May 11 2024 - 7:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Perth's James Newsum jumps high for a mark. Pictures by Phillip Biggs
Perth's James Newsum jumps high for a mark. Pictures by Phillip Biggs

Perth have announced themselves as a favourite for a spot in the NTFA division one top three, after blowing Bridport away.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Football

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.