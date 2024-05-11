Perth make top three statement while Eagles, Saints share the spoils

Perth have announced themselves as a favourite for a spot in the NTFA division one top three, after blowing Bridport away.
In a fast-moving, high-scoring contest, the Magpies kicked brilliantly in front of goals on their way to a 20.6 (126) to 11.10 (76) victory.
"We played some really good footy," Perth coach Jade Selby beamed.
"They're obviously a contender and they played some good football at times, but we were able to combat that and then move and play our game and that's why the scoreboard is what it is."
In perfect conditions on home soil, the Magpies raced out of the gates and led by about 20 points before the Seagulls hit back late in the term.
It was a similar story in the second quarter, with vice-captain Will Haley receiving the loudest cacophony of car horns of the day after he booted a major on the run, against the boundary and from 50 metres.
Selby praised the versatility of Haley, someone he regards as one of the division's best players.
"A good thing for him is if he's not getting the ball in the middle, he can go forward, and if he's not getting the ball forward, he'll go back in the middle," he said.
Haley finished with three goals for the day and diminutive captain Jakob Williams stood out with a best-on-ground effort, kicking two majors to go with his tireless run and carry through the middle.
Nicknamed 'Mini', Selby said Williams' leadership means his stature at the club is far greater than his height suggests.
"He's our leader and he leads from the front," he said.
"He's prepared to get the hard ball if he has to and he can wait on the outside, so when he plays like that he's pretty hard to play against."
But perhaps the player that proved most damaging against the now 3-3, fifth-placed Seagulls was full-forward Ben Elmer.
Clunking seemingly everything that came his way and splitting the big sticks from every angle, Elmer kicked seven majors as he just about doubled his tally for the season.
"I've spent a lot of time with Benny, I've had him for three or four years over a couple of different clubs and I had a feeling this week against these guys that it could be a nice day to get a good one under his belt," Selby said.
Having started last season 6-0 before coming back to the pack during winter, Selby said the young and exciting team of 2023 have developed and matured since then.
He pointed to the team's ability to manage the game in the second half with fights popping up all over the ground at a near constant rate.
"I'm definitely proud of how they kept playing footy when that was happening," he said.
Elsewhere, there was a nail-biter at John Cunningham Oval as St Pats and Evandale played out an 8.14 (62) to 8.14 (62) draw.
"It's a tough one to explain," Evandale coach Anthony Axton said of his reaction.
"It's a bit weird when you draw, it's really, really strange and everyone's a bit flat, but I suppose both teams would take two points at the moment, the way we're both going."
Saints coach Lenny Towns agreed, saying it was a fair result with both sides failing to take their opportunities in the big moments.
"It was two pretty evenly-matched teams today and it was an ebb and flow game of footy that was pretty tight defensively from both sides," he said.
Asked whether they would have preferred to keep playing until there was a winner, the coaches came out with remarkably similar answers.
"I'm a bit of a traditionalist, I think we leave extra time to the finals," Towns said.
While Axton said: "I'm a bit of a traditionalist, I've played for a long time and been around footy a long time, but certainly in finals we should sort it out that way."
All other games were very one-sided as East Coast defeated UTAS 16.12 (108) to 2.8 (20), Lilydale thumped Meander Valley 28.14 (182) to 1.3 (9) and Old Scotch belted Old Launcestonians 15.16 (106) to 2.7 (19).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.