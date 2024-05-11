The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Football

Cox-Goodyer cherishes opportunity to have footy match involving his brothers

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated May 11 2024 - 9:06pm, first published 8:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brad Cox-Goodyer, second from right, celebrates with Rocherlea teammtes, including his brother Kaiden on far right. Pictures by Phillip Biggs
Brad Cox-Goodyer, second from right, celebrates with Rocherlea teammtes, including his brother Kaiden on far right. Pictures by Phillip Biggs

Brad Cox-Goodyer's one-off appearance was the cherry on top of Rocherlea's strong NTFA premier grand final rematch win against Hillwood on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Football

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.