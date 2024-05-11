Cox-Goodyer cherishes opportunity to have footy match involving his brothers

Brad Cox-Goodyer's one-off appearance was the cherry on top of Rocherlea's strong NTFA premier grand final rematch win against Hillwood on Saturday.
Following a week of speculation about whether the current North Launceston midfielder/forward would actually play during the Bombers' State League bye, Cox-Goodyer booted four goals and was among the Tigers' best.
They recorded a 11.13 (79) to 6.6 (42) victory at Shark Park.
The 30-year-old is arguably the state's most-decorated player having won five TSL premierships, two Lynch medals as the league best and fairest and two Baldock Medals as the TSL grand final best on ground.
The former North Launceston coach also captained Tasmania to a famous win against Queensland in 2023 so it was a big deal that he played in an NTFA match.
So why did he do it?
"It was just a great opportunity to play with all my brothers and my eldest brother was the runner as well," he said.
"So (it was) the four of us and we all got to go on the ground together, it's never happened before, we've never had the opportunity really with obviously coaching and stuff like that.
"But now I'm getting towards the end of my career, the opportunity popped up and I wanted to take it so it was great fun."
Cox-Goodyer got to play alongside Andrew and Kaiden while Jamie Cox was the runner.
Andrew played his 250th senior match for Rocherlea in round five with Cox-Goodyer missing the opportunity to play in that game by one week.
"He could have missed one," Cox-Goodyer joked.
He praised Andrew for being a warrior of the club and said that was also part of the immediacy of playing together this year.
"I probably would have thought after winning last year (the premiership), he (Andrew) might have given it away," he said.
"His body has let him down over the last few years but he's got himself in pretty good condition this year. I think he's pretty injury-free so who knows."
Cox-Goodyer provided an insight into the week that was in terms of him playing.
"I think there was a little bit of mishap but in the NTFA if you're under the (player) points, you're pretty good and obviously you've got to be transferred from a club," he said.
"I was pretty open with North Launnie and they were very supportive which is fantastic. So it was good to come out and play a game but now it's back on to the main business for me."
Coach Josh Ponting also shed light on the situation which saw teenager Max Ladham make his debut.
"So we had a bit of an issue pre-game, obviously with Brad playing and the extra points," he said.
Ladham was promoted from the reserves following his strong form.
"The young fella took it with both hands," Ponting said.
Cox-Goodyer wanted to soak up the unique experience while also helping Rocherlea secure victory.
"I really wanted to enjoy myself and take it all in," he said.
"So whether a few of my defensive efforts were a bit lazy or whatever it was, I was going to come out here and try and have fun.
"But I've still got to do whatever the team wanted me to do or whatever they needed me to do and the boys got the win which was great."
Cox-Goodyer showcased his quick reflexes when he got the ball to his boot and snapped his first goal from about 30 metres out in the first quarter.
The third quarter summed up Cox-Goodyer's fun approach to the match when he was essentially isolated in the forward-50.
There was a high ball that came in and he had about three Hillwood opponents around him. He gathered and spun quickly before kicking a floater off the side of his boot that snuck in.
There was a posse of supporters on the fence who enjoyed that one but they also let him know about it when his kick was smothered by Hillwood opponents after he played on from a set shot about 15m out.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.