The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

A revived West Coast mine's owner wants to ramp up storage of waste rock material

Sean Ford
By Sean Ford
Updated January 3 2023 - 5:25pm, first published 2:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crushed ore at the Avebury Nickel Mine. Picture by Rodney Braithwaite.

A revived West Coast mine's owner wants to ramp up storage of waste rock material underground as environmentalists continue to urge MMG Limited to bury tailings at its Rosebery Mine.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sean Ford

Sean Ford

Journalist

The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.