Northern Tasmania's biggest property sales of 2022

Big blocks and historic homes proved Launceston's hottest real estate last year.
Here are the top six disclosed sales of 2022.
An early unconditional offer was enough to secure Launceston's biggest property sale of 2022.
The 1840s Georgian manor 'Old Illaroo' has a rich history dating back to Lieutenant John Atkinson, the son-in law of Mary Reibey, who is pictured on the $20 note.
The property, which was snapped up by a local buyer with Sydney connections, boasts countryside views and many original features.
"That one basically sold on the first day of listing," Circa Heritage and Lifestyle Property's Dominic Romeo said.
"There is a demand for early Georgian houses on land, particularly if they're close to a city.
"It was within 10 minutes to the city centre and the schools in East Launceston, but you still feel you're in a rural setting."
Finding an acre in East Launceston is no mean feat, which is probably why 12 Cardigan Street has had just four owners since it was built the 1930s.
Knight Frank's Sam Woolcock said the home had sold to an interstate family during a three-week campaign.
"In the middle of East Launceston that's very rare, there's very few parcels that big now," he said.
"It had a lot of local and interstate interest, mainly families looking for a big private home in East Launceston."
A local couple fought off heavy interstate interest to secure a designer Norwood home with a 5000 square metre boutique vineyard.
'The Willows' attracted many buyers who were keen on growing grapes in close proximity to the city.
"The purchaser had an interest in the vineyard and I think they'll continue to put that to good use," Harrison Agents' Tom Harrison said.
This established Hadspen acreage took just four days to sell to a local buyer.
"It's perfectly located with great river views," Mr Harrison said.
"It was the original homestead for Glenmore Estate - tennis court, swimming pool, equestrian area, orchard, a two-bedroom unit and quite a grand home."
A vibrant history attracted huge interest to a CBD home in Lord Street.
The 1850s home, which boasts an indoor pool and sauna and has been home to several prominent local business owners, eventually sold to a mainland buyer.
"It was built on original bluestone foundations and also took in views over the city," Insitu Property's Kristi Seymour said.
"The gardens and surrounds were just beautiful."
A "very large deposit" and unconditional contract saw this 10-acre property sell at its first open home.
Ms Seymour said the home had attracted 35 local young families, and boasted a dam, tennis court, and sweeping views towards Sharmans Wines.
"It was just coming off the back-end of COVID where everybody was keen to get to five and 10-acre parcels of land," she said.
"We received five offers on that property and it sold within a week."
Source: CoreLogic
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
