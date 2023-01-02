The Examiner
Escaped Tasmanian prisoner found dead after an alleged firearm incident

BS
Satria Dyer-Darmawan
By Benjamin Seeder, and Satria Dyer-Darmawan
Updated January 3 2023 - 3:14pm, first published 7:15am
Police on scene of the incident. Picture by Ben Seeder. Top right - Nicholas Aaron Scott. Picture: TAS POLICE

A jailed man who fled custody at Royal Hobart Hospital on Monday night has been found dead after a shooting incident at a property in Granton, north of Hobart, police confirmed.

