A jailed man who fled custody at Royal Hobart Hospital on Monday night has been found dead after a shooting incident at a property in Granton, north of Hobart, police confirmed.
Police are investigating the circumstances of the firearms incident at Blacksnake Road, Granton, in which another man was also injured and taken in custody.
Around 10.50pm on Monday night, Tasmania Police were notified by the Tasmanian Prison Service that a man who was under a period of incarceration had escaped custody whilst at the Royal Hobart Hospital.
The man, Nicholas Aaron Scott, 26, was described as about 190 to 195cm tall with a slim build and ginger hair.
As a result, a significant police search commenced to locate the man.
Around 1.30am on Tuesday morning, police received a report of a firearms discharge at a property on Black Snake Road at Granton.
Police attended the property and located the body of a deceased man outside the residence and another man inside with head injuries.
Detective Inspector Troy Morrisby from Glenorchy Criminal Investigations Branch confirmed the deceased at the property in Black Snake Road was the escaped prisoner, Nicholas Scott.
"Our investigations at the scene have confirmed that the deceased is the same male who had escaped custody and who the police were seeking information from the public on," he said.
He said the weapon used was a firearm, but could not elaborate further.
The injured man was transported to the Royal Hobart Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. It is anticipated the man will be interviewed by police later today.
"I can indicate that based on our inquiries so far the two parties were known to each other," Detective Morrisby said.
"Our investigations are at an early stage but I can indicate that we have a male (20) in custody at the moment," Detective Morrisby said.
"Our focus at this point in time is with the male who we currently have in custody, but that's not to say we won't explore all other avenues," Detective Morrisby said.
"I reassure the community that this incident was between people known to each other, and there is no threat to the wider community," he said.
"A thorough police investigation is being conducted into all aspects of these two incidents."
He declined to comment on the circumstances of Nicholas Scott's escape from the hospital, or why he was being treated there.
"That's a matter for the Department of Justice and Corrections to speak on from an operational point of view. Obviously he was in prison, and for medical grounds it was required to take him to the Royal Hobart Hospital to seek some treatment."
A spokesperson for the Tasmanian Prison Service declined to comment on the circumstances of Nicholas Scott's escape.
"As the matter is the subject of an ongoing police investigation, no further details can be provided at this stage," the spokesperson said.
"A separate investigation will also be carried out by the TPS into the circumstances of this incident."
One resident within Blacksnake Road said police regularly responded to a number of incidents within the street, which included responding to a burned-out car and two separate shooting incidents at the same property in August, 2022.
He said a nearby house was also allegedly burned down in recent months in a dispute.
Another neighbour, Thomas, described an incident in 2021 where a young man had smashed a car in the street with an axe.
"Police knew something like this would happen, they are called here sometimes three to four times a night regularly," he said.
Detective Morrisby confirmed the address was known to police, and that the injured man currently in custody was also known to police.
"We are aware of a small cohort of people who have resided there [in Black Snake Road], certainly that area is known to us," he said.
He also confirmed that a older female and a slightly younger male were also residing in the property at Black Snake Road.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
