Launceston houses taking four times longer to sell

Homes in regional Tasmania were selling in 11 days one year ago - as quick as anywhere in Australia.
But the tide has turned.
Property prices in Launceston and the North-East, where the median house value is $555,000, have flatlined in the past 12 months.
Time on market has swelled to 46 days - a much more typical timeframe for Tasmanian real estate - meaning properties are taking four times longer to sell than at the same time last year.
CoreLogic research director Tim Lawless said the onus was on sellers and real estate agents to adjust to the new conditions.
"We're definitely seeing vendors having to become more realistic about their pricing expectations," Mr Lawless said.
"Buyers can drive a much harder bargain and negotiate much more aggressively than what they could have a year ago.
"The number of listings available is now about 29 per cent higher than last year, so there's more stock to choose from - not necessarily because there's a lot more properties being added to the market, simply because they're taking longer to sell."
House prices in Launceston and the North-East grew 0.7 per cent in 2022, compared to a 5.3 per cent drop nationwide.
Hobart's 6.6 per cent decline was above the national average, while prices grew in the West and North-West (4.9 per cent) and South-East (6.9 per cent).
Mr Lawless said affordability and liveability were just two of a number of reasons why Launceston might have outperformed the state capital.
"From COVID through to the market peak in May [2022] we saw Launceston housing values rise by 55 per cent - way more than Hobart, Hobart was up about 37.8 per cent," he said.
"So you can't really make that argument that Launceston had a milder growth cycle, therefore it's not seeing as much of a decline - there's definitely other factors at play.
"It probably comes back to things like affordability - housing prices in Launceston are roughly $200,000 less than what they are in Hobart.
"And of course it's a marketplace you could argue is very liveable, which is very attractive to people who are looking to work remotely, which has become much more popular and really suits the regional Tasmanian market quite well."
Mr Lawless expects further downward pressure on Launceston property prices in 2023 as homeowners contend with rate increases and cost of living pressures.
"I think it's clear we will see further rate hikes this year, but it's also becoming increasingly accepted that we probably will see rates peak over the coming months," he said.
"My view is we'll probably see two more cash rate hikes - one in February, one in March - and hopefully that's where it finds a ceiling.
"But we aren't expecting any more upwards pressure on housing prices in the near future unless we start to see some downward pressure on interest rates, or other stimulus coming."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.