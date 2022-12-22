The Examiner
Break O'Day Council call for GP support

Updated December 22 2022 - 4:01pm, first published 3:30pm
St Marys is relying on one GP to service the entire region. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Break O'Day Council have called on the state and federal government to consider system changes to attract and retain doctors in the region, as St Marys Community Health Centre continues to operate with a single doctor.

