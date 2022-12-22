Break O'Day Council have called on the state and federal government to consider system changes to attract and retain doctors in the region, as St Marys Community Health Centre continues to operate with a single doctor.
Left with only one General Practitioner, and with the next nearest clinic nearly two hours away, the St Marys and Valley communities face the prospect of losing their doctor over the busy summer period.
Dr Cyril Latt has been the only doctor at the clinic for several years without extra support, frequently working overtime.
But the council said if Dr Latt decided to leave due to a lack of support, it was unsure what the future of the health centre would be.
"We first started expressing our concerns to the state government that St Marys Community Health Centre was in danger of losing Dr Latt back in June at the Regional Cabinet meeting," Break O'Day mayor Mick Tucker said.
"I have also personally spoken to Premier Rockliff and voiced our community's concerns about losing their doctor."
The council also said it was worried changes to the Medicare rebate for longer telehealth consultations - announced earlier this year by the Albanese government - had further impacted the region's access to health care.
"Due to the distances between some of our communities with no public transport, we know that Dr Latt does a lot of phone consults for clients who are unable to travel or simply want a script filled," Cr Tucker said.
The calls come as the state government on Thursday announced a temporary agreement for Ochre Health to provide medical services for Campbell Town.
Ochre Health, a health provider organisation specialising in rural services, will assist with residential aged care, sub-acute hospital patients, and emergency presentations at the Campbell Town Health and Community Service, starting from early January.
With the town's only GP leaving, and the Northern Midlands Medical Centre in Longford no longer supplying its own doctors, the temporary arrangement with Ochre will be a lifeline for the region.
While Ochre Health considers the possibility of setting up a permanent practice in the town, Premier and Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff said the government would continue supporting Campbell Town's health centre.
"We continue to work proactively and collaborate with the Federal Government to come up with a solution,'' he said.
But for Break O'Day Council, the negotiations will continue.
"At the end of the day, we are not the only rural or regional area experiencing this and to address this there must be changes to the system which is clearly broken," Cr Tucker said.
