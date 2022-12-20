Despite increased prices, local seafood stores expect to have plenty of foot traffic in the lead-up to Christmas.
Inflation has seen the price of seafood rise in 2022 and the cost of living crisis is hurting the community's hip pocket. However, there has been no let up for Kyeema Seafoods and George Town Seafoods as consumers continue to flood in.
Kyeema Seafoods managing director Zac Langford said the quality of Tasmanian seafood and the community's loyalty is potentially why customers continue to return.
"If the quality is there, people are always going to want the product as far as what we've seen from previous years," he said.
"I've personally been here for 14, 15 years now. And it just happens every year. People just keep coming back. I'm sure it's because we're doing the right thing and giving them the best product possible."
George Town Seafoods director and wholesale manager Chris Doumouras said there was an element of uncertainty going into this holiday period. Still, he's seen no change from previous years so far.
"Of course, we were wondering whether it was going to be the same, but at the moment, it all seems to be much the same," he said.
"I think it's because at the end of the year, Christmas and New Year, people are really happy and in a good mood. It's the end of the year. They celebrate. They don't mind; they don't seem to mind spending at that time of the year."
For those who are looking for a cheaper option to ease the financial pressure that comes with the holidays, Tasmanian Seafood Industry Council chief executive Julian Harrington offered plenty of options.
"Tasmanian Latchet, Stargazer, and Leatherjackets are all species that are less commonly purchased by Tasmanians but are all amazing eating and are in a slightly cheaper price bracket," he said.
Mr Doumouras was in agreeance.
"You get high price fish, and you get low price fish. But that doesn't mean that the high price of fish is better. It's just more well-known."
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer.
