The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

GP telehealth services to be scaled back from June 30

Andrew Chounding
By Andrew Chounding
June 22 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hon. Mark Butler MP

Older and immunocompromised Tasmanians will have less access to their GP if telehealth services are not extended by the end of this month.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Chounding

Andrew Chounding

Journalist & Health Reporter, The Examiner

An experienced multi-platform journalist focusing on the issues that impact health in Tasmania. With a background in social research and public policy, health reporting for Andrew is about ensuring the best health outcomes for the Northern Tasmanian community. Contact Andrew at: andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au or 0437 358 262

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.