"It's hard to put into words how we feel coming to a year without our beautiful Zane and his dear friends."
Zane Mellor's mother Georgie Burt has spoken ahead of the first anniversary of the Hillcrest tragedy about the pain she has experienced over losing a child.
Zane and five of his classmates died after falling from a jumping castle on the last day of the 2021 school year at Hillcrest Primary School.
"The grief has not lessened, and it never will. To lose a child is the greatest pain that no human should have to bare. To think it has been one year without my son's smile and his beautiful energy in our home is just a pain I can not put into words."
Ms Burt said she had received support from the wider North-West community.
"The community has wrapped their arms around us, and I am eternally grateful for that support."
She said she missed her son Zane.
"He was courageous, handsome and unquestionably unique. My firstborn son was my light in the darkest of rooms. He was my first love, and I will miss him until I see him again."
Insight has been provided, meanwhile, into the support given to the first responders and emergency service workers who attended the Hillcrest tragedy.
Ambulance Tasmania and Department of Police, Fire and Emergency Management wellbeing support director Matthew Richman said it has a comprehensive critical incident stress management program.
"When Hillcrest occurred, we activated our broader wellbeing support team. We had people on the ground very quickly to provide support on scene. That support really increased over the first couple of weeks, and we're extending that support out for a two-year period."
A public commemoration service for the Hillcrest victims will occur at Market Square in Devonport on December 15 from 5:30pm.
There will also be a service at the Devonport Church of Christ at 7pm.
