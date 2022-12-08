A racing event hoping to raise $30,000 for those with Neuroednocrine cancer has smashed their goal by raising over $47,000 for vital awareness and medical support.
The inaugural Flinders Island Cup, held at Mowbray racecourse on October 21st, served as a fundraiser for NeuroEndocrine Cancer (NETS) Australia.
The event raised funds through donations of auction items and service fees to stallion, along with accommodation packages and support for Flinders Island businesses.
Over 100 Tasmanian's have been diagnosed with the disease including racehorse owner Rob Hammond, who has become a passionate NeuroEndocrine cancer patient advocate. There are over 24,000 Australians living with the illness.
"Our original goal for the fundraiser was $30,000 and with an incredible amount of hard work we managed to raise $47,646," Mr Hammond said.
"We know that healthcare professionals in Tasmania want to learn more about NeuroEndocrine cancers, as according to the latest figures 203 GP's have enrolled in the NET's course and 48 nurses.
"There are around 100 NETS patients in Tasmania and to date, no dedicated nurse."
"The October race fundraiser not only raised vital funds, but raised awareness for an illness many people have not heard of."
Mr Hammond, part-owner of 2021 Launceston Cup winner Glass Warrior who is the ambassador the for NETS campaign, said the event was the only time he has been able to meet other NETS patients.
"We would love to run a Launceston support group, improve our quality of care by being seen by a NET specialist and have consistency of care.
NeuroEndocrine Cancer Australia is designed to raise awareness of an illness that affects thousands of people. There is no national funding to assist with research.
Mr Hammond is hoping to change this and has lobbied the Tasmanian government for support to get a dedicated NETS nurse in Tasmania.
"I have promised to run a fundraiser annually, but I have asked the Tasmanian Government for a formal pledge of donation and continue this for three years so a nurse can be hired," he said.
Nationally, the National Action Plan for NeuroEndocrine Tumours is asking the Australian Government for $6 million over five years.
NeuroEndocrine Cancer is Australia's 7th most diagnosed cancer, yet many people haven't hear of it. Due to this there is a large delay in diagnosis and on average patients wait over five years to be diagnosed.
For more information visit www.neuroendocrine.org.au
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
