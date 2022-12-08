The Examiner
Flinders Island Cup race meet raises over $40k for those suffering with NeuroEndocrine Cancer

Nikita McGuire
By Nikita McGuire
December 9 2022 - 3:30am
Neuroendocrine Cancer Patient Advocate Rob Hammond with strapper Laura Blacker and Neuroendocrine Cancer Australia chief executive Meredith Cummins. Picture by Peter Staples.

A racing event hoping to raise $30,000 for those with Neuroednocrine cancer has smashed their goal by raising over $47,000 for vital awareness and medical support.

