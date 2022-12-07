Graffiti artist James Cowan has been working on a mural in the heart of Launceston over the past two weeks.
The mural, located on the corner of York Street and George Street, features native flora and fauna, which includes Christmas Beetles and a Tasmanian Devil.
Mr Cowan started working on the project on November 27 and said the project was two years in the making.
"We battled Council throughout it because there's sort of a big red zone in the CBD with street art and graffiti.
"We just find they are a little restricting on some artwork in the CBD," he said.
Mr Cowan said the mural could be a draw card to try and bring locals and tourists into the CBD.
"This wall has been a dream of mine for many years. It's quite a large wall and it's on a very busy intersection.
"When the business owner approached me and asked if I'd like to paint it, I just said yes, straight away and said, whatever it takes, let's make it happen," he said.
Launceston could see more street murals in the CBD if Mr Cowan has it his way.
"That's the goal and by the sounds of it, other business owners around the city have some walls in mind.
"So if the Council started allowing it more, I'm sure we're going to see a lot more of it," he said.
Since he started the artwork, Mr Cowan said the response from people passing by had been "incredible".
"It's been phenomenal. I actually couldn't believe the feedback from not only young people and middle-aged people but the older generation as well that hasn't seen much of this yet. They absolutely love it.
"There are people from all walks of life stopping this week and just saying how much they actually love it and how much they wish there were more in the city," he said.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
