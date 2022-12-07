The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Police officers with PTSD felt unsupported by Tasmania Police after being dropped

IB
By Isabel Bird
Updated December 7 2022 - 4:42pm, first published 1:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police officers dropped from force with PTSD felt 'unsupported'

Tasmania Police officers dropped from the force as a result of their PTSD believe the wellbeing support received after they were let go was inadequate, according to a Tasmanian psychiatrist.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.