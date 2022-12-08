The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Potential for injustice highlighted in the manslaughter trial of Bobby Medcraft

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
December 9 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael William Hanlon (left) and Kelsey Maree Ford (right).

The plight of two people sentenced for the manslaughter of Burnie man Bobby William Medcraft has highlighted the potential for injustice due to Tasmania's chronic Supreme Court backlog.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.