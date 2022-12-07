Scotch Oakburn move forward with 15 year strategic plan

Scotch Oakburn College will be able to start construction on two new education buildings after its second development application was approved.
The school, which is situated on Elphin Road, will develop an Inquiry and Environmental Centre and Claremont Gardens pavilion, among other upgrades and new landscaping.
The centre will be a two-storey building, standing at 9.2 metres tall.
The space will link the campus to the Claremont Garden, and designed to have low environmental impact, with solar and renewable materials.
The DA included other updates to the school including water tanks near the environmental centre, a greenhouse, a shipping container tool storage with adjoining covered garden outdoor learning area, additional staff office/meeting space, staff toilets and deck added to the existing Arts Building, student toilets, plant and equipment area to ground and upper floor; and new landscaping within the development area.
These works are a part of the school's 15 year strategic vision.
The application had to be previously withdrawn due to due to community concerns over current demand and provisions of car parking.
This meant the school was unable to meet their anticipated construction start date of 2022.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.