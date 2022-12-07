The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Scotch Oakburn College's second attempt with building application approved

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
December 7 2022 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scotch Oakburn move forward with 15 year strategic plan

Scotch Oakburn College will be able to start construction on two new education buildings after its second development application was approved.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.