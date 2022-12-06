For 114 years, residents have given to The Examiner's Empty Stocking Appeal, which supports the region's most in-need at Christmas.
Amanda Gibson from Riverside Post, News and Lotto has been involved for seven of those years and said her and the staff at the store love helping out with collecting donations.
"Everyone is really supportive and it's been pleasing to see this year that even with the increased cost of living that people are still taking a moment to donate some spare change into the tins," she said.
"Christmas is a time that highlights that there are a lot of people that don't have the basic necessities and are struggling.
"It's important, especially after a few years of COVID, that we all make some extra effort to get into the Christmas spirit and spread some cheer. We have people that come in specifically to donate and we have others that pop their change into the tin which is very nice."
Those wanting to donate to this year's appeal at selected Northern Tasmanian newsagents, or via direct debit bank transfer (BSB: 035-822; Acc: 011517887).
Donations can also be made at Carols by Candlelight on Sunday, December 18, and at The Examiner's office at Level 2, 113 Cimitiere Street.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
