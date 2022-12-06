The Examiner
German national Tobias Pick jailed for erotic asphyxiation

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
December 7 2022 - 3:00am
Strangler gets five years' jail

A German national who pressed on a sex worker's throat in a bid to heighten sexual stimulation was sentenced to five years' jail when he appeared in the Supreme Court in Launceston.

