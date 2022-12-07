Beerfest ready for New Year's Eve along Tamar River

Organisers of Beerfest 2022 have announced the many food and drink vendors that will be available at Royal Park this New Year's Eve.
The Adam's Distillery VIP area on the picturesque, waterfront setting of Royal Park is a new partnership allowing organisers to offer even more for those who choose to indulge in the coveted experience.
Festival organiser James Harding said that will tickets selling quickly locals won't want to miss out this on this uniquely Tasmanian New Year's experience.
"We are excited to have the opportunity to work with such talented, innovative and passionate people who share the Beerfest vision and values. Their journey from a dream to a hugely successful distillery continues to break boundaries and is an inspiration to all. It's exactly the type of story we love to share with our audience," he said.
"This new partnership has also allowed Beerfest to lift the level of our VIP delivery, once again, with an offering of hand-crafted cocktails. The team at Adams Distillery have been working hard to come up with the best combinations and we believe VIP ticket holders will be pleased with the results."
Beerfest NYE festivities kick off at 4pm on December 31st, and visitors and locals alike can indulge in offerings of over 200 diverse and unique premium craft brews, ciders, wines, cocktails complemented by Tassie's local street eats food. These include single batch, festival exclusives as well as known crowd favourites.
The event also includes activities and entertainment through the day and night including live music on the Kombi Keg stage featuring Luca Brasi and live comedy featuring Luke Heggie.
For families there will be puppet shows, circus performers, fire twirlers, haunted houses and more to entertain the entire family.
The event will also go off with a bang, as BeerFest has organised two sets of fireworks displays, 9:30pm and midnight, to light up the nights sky on the Tamar River.
For tickets or more information visit launceston.beerfestivals.com.au
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
