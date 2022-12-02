The Examiner
'Up to 50 clients' high workloads of police welfare examined at inquest

IB
By Isabel Bird
Updated December 2 2022 - 2:21pm, first published 11:40am
Photo: National Police Memorial

Tasmania Police welfare support officers were sometimes seeing up to 50 clients during the period in which four police officers died by suicide, an inquest as heard.

