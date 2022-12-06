Sgt Robert Cooke's son says his Dad's job 'was his life'

Sergeant Robert Cooke's son says his Dad was devastated after being told he would never be able to work as a police officer again, in the job that he "lived and breathed".
Sgt Cooke suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and was on a return to work program when he died on October 13, 2020.
His son Jarred, who was a witness at the coronial inquest looking at the suicides of four police officers, told the inquest that the news that he would not work again as a police officer "had a big effect on Dad".
He said the PTSD that his father suffered from was an "insidious illness" that affected him until the end.
"As I say, Dad wasn't done," Mr Cooke said.
"I think he knew that that was the case [that is job as a police officer was over], that that was the reality, but that being articulated to him as definite, that really hit him hard," he said.
"The job was his life, whether he liked to admit it or not. He loved the job, and to be told that was crushing."
Mr Cooke said he believed that his father was unable to fully accept or come to terms with this loss.
"My gut probably says no, to be honest... Like I said, Dad lived and breathed the police force, that was his life. He loved it," Mr Cooke said.
"He would sort of, ebb and flow between coming to terms with it, and being upset about it...he probably never fully did come to terms with it, that he would never do that again."
When giving evidence, Mr Cooke provided information about the relationship separation issues that his father was having in the months leading up to his death.
He said his father was fed up with the way he was being treated by his then partner Constable Jen Carlisle at that time, including being told, whilst in hospital for his mental health, to move out of the house that he shared with her.
Mr Cooke also told the inquest that his father never mentioned any concerns about his role at Oatlands Police Station being replaced by another police officer.
"The only concerns had was that, when he was in hospital, he was being contacted by the police...questioning and quizzing him about what he was going to do with the Oatlands house...that kind of got to him."
The inquest looking at the four deaths continued on Tuesday morning, with the coroner also hearing evidence about the need for police to retrieve the mobile phone of Sergeant Cooke on the night of his death.
Tasmania Police Sergeant Adrian Mollon spoke of Sgt Cooke's partner Constable Jen Carlisle arriving at the scene as first responders gave medical attention to him.
Sgt Mollen gave evidence that he saw Constable Carlisle in possesion of Sgt Cooke's mobile phone and became aware that he needed to secure the phone.
"As Sgt Cooke was being attended to and prepared for conveyance, she appeared to be looking at the phone. An overwhelming desire, or awareness, came over me that that phone needed to be secured at the first opportunity," said
"At no time did I see her accessing the phone per se, but my view was that no good can come of her having possession of that exhibit any longer than necessary."
Sgt Mollen described Snt Cooke's partner as being in a highly emotive state, portraying an 'aura of don't mess with me'.
He said her aggression made him consider arresting her for obstructing a police officer.
"As soon as she got out of the vehicle., and the way the car was being driven, it was indicative of her demeanour. She was driving the car aggressively and she was displaying levels of emotion ...where the grief emotion is one of rage and anger," Sgt Mollen said.
"She wasn't verbalising her rage, her body language left me in no doubt she did not want people there."
Meanwhile, a senior ranking officer told the coronial inquest that wellbeing is a rigorous consideration in all Professional Standards matters, both criminal and disciplinary.
Commander Robert Blackwood said the relationship between Professional Standards and the police wellbeing unit is currently very established, and that the best approach to an individual member's wellbeing, in criminal and disciplinary matters, is always considered.
He said disciplinary matters may not be progressed until medical clearance is gained.
"What is set up now is very thorough. Between Professional Standards and our wellbeing unit...we meet regularly, we talk about current matters. There is a high level of trust in the information we provide."
