MRC Tas to unoccupied student accommodation from UTAS during university break

Nikita McGuire
By Nikita McGuire
December 7 2022 - 7:30am
Migrant Resource Centre to turn unoccupied student accommodation into housing

Starting in December, MRC Tas will be leasing unoccupied student accommodation from the University of Tasmania during the university break, providing much-needed housing to new Tasmanians.

