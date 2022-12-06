Migrant Resource Centre to turn unoccupied student accommodation into housing

Starting in December, MRC Tas will be leasing unoccupied student accommodation from the University of Tasmania during the university break, providing much-needed housing to new Tasmanians.
A partnership between Migrant Resource Centre Tasmania (MRC Tas) and the University of Tasmania will provide much-needed affordable short-term accommodation to new Tasmanians with a refugee background.
The average vacancy rate for private rental housing in Tasmania has been less than 1% throughout 2022, making it increasingly difficult for Tasmanians to find affordable housing.
The lease agreement between MRC Tas and the University is an opportunity to utilize unoccupied student accommodation.
University Deputy Chief Operating Officer Penny Ratcliffe said the plan would make use of unused rooms.
"This agreement means the University can support some of our community's newest Tasmanians during periods when suitable accommodation facilities are not being used for their primary purpose - providing housing for students," she said.
The University accommodation will be used to support new arrivals in the Australian Government's Humanitarian Settlement Program.
MRC Tas chief executive Gillian Long said that it will help those in needs.
"Despite a chronic shortage of rental properties in Tasmania, this innovative joint initiative means that people fleeing war and crises will have access to otherwise unoccupied short-term accommodation," she said.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
