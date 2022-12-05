Stadium case calls for "unrealistic" events

The Labor Opposition has criticised as unrealistic some of the assumptions used by the government in its case for a $750 million stadium in Hobart, including an expectation that the venue could host American gridiron and English football matches.
According to the report by consulting firm MI Global Partners, the proposed stadium would host 44 events of various types per year, including seven AFL games.
But this was dependent on the government forking out $5.5 million per annum as an "acquisition budget" to market the stadium as a venue to sports leagues and event promoters.
It was also dependent on establishment of a "risk pool" - which would see the government paying music promoters if ticket sales at the venue failed to meet certain expectations.
Opposition Sports spokesman Josh Willie said the report's assumption of 44 events was unrealistic.
"It's more events than is hosted by Adelaide Oval and Optus Stadium, which are much bigger stadiums interstate with much bigger population bases," he said.
"This report also makes the assumption that American college football will be played there, and English soccer," he said.
"This is about a weak premier who isn't standing up for Tasmania's interests, its past time Tasmania got its own team in the national competition. But taxpayers shouldn't have to fit the bill."
In response, Premier Jeremy Rockliff said: "We will continue to work hard to deliver the AFL team Tasmania deserves, along with an arts, entertainment and sporting precinct that will be a gamechanger for the state."
"The Opposition has no plans, no vision and are obsessed with talking our State down."
Other assumptions used in MI Global's report included Super Rugby games that attracted 7,500 attendees, when average attendance for such games was about 10,000 per game on the mainland.
But the report also signaled that a centrally located modern stadium with a retractable roof was highly attractive to the event promoters that the consultant surveyed.
An earlier report by PricewaterhouseCoopers found the stadium could generate $300 million in economic benefits during construction, and a further $85 million per annum once completed.
