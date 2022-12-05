The Examiner
COVID wave hits classes

By Benjamin Seeder
December 6 2022 - 3:30am
The wave of COVID cases and the resulting teacher absences are putting extreme pressure on schools in the last weeks of term, with the union complaining that relief teachers are scarce - especially in the West and the North West.

