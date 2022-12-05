The wave of COVID cases and the resulting teacher absences are putting extreme pressure on schools in the last weeks of term, with the union complaining that relief teachers are scarce - especially in the West and the North West.
The average reported number of new COVID cases in Tasmania jumped from 387 per day, up to 565 per day as of last Friday, and medial experts say the figures likely disguise a much greater number.
The virus is disrupting classes as large numbers of teachers testing positive stay at home, but insufficient numbers of relief teachers step in to fill the gaps, said David Genford, state president of the Australian Education Union.
"People are being more cautious, you used to just battle through sickness, but now after COVID, people have realised you need to do the right thing and stay away, so that has made the situation worse," he said.
The government needed to do more to boost the pool of relief teachers available in the state, he said.
"Some schools have given up trying to find relief teachers because they're that difficult to grab, especially on the day."
He also suggested the government create an app or a database where relief teachers could make their availability known.
According to a spokesperson for the Department of Education, Children and Young People, the Department has a register of 2400 individuals "qualified and interested in relief or fixed-term teaching opportunities in Tasmanian Government schools."
"Staffing strategies remain in place within the Department to access qualified teaching employees, as well as all other school-based staff, to ensure that schools remain open and impacts on face-to-face student learning are minimised," according to the spokesperson.
But Mr Genford cast doubt on that figure, saying it was padded with unqualified university students and part-time teachers that are available to substitute only at certain schools in their immediate area.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.