Franklin House, a National Trust of Tasmania property, is holding its annual Carols and Cake event on Sunday. Held at the stunning historic house and gardens the event is hoping to spread festive cheer for members of the community.
The Tamar Valley Voices will be singing the carols and afternoon tea of Franklin House fruit mince pies and Christmas cake will be served.
Chairperson of the Franklin House Committee Julie Dineen said that it was one of their most popular events of the year.
"We have been this for around ten or twelve years," she said.
"It's an opportunity for people who can't go out to carols or want to go to a smaller event. They can come along to a carols during the day."
Ms Dineen said several nursing homes come along to the event to enjoy the Christmas tunes and treats.
"Everyone sings along and gets into the Christmas spirit, which is great," she said.
"One of our volunteers makes fruit mince pies and we have Christmas cake and tea and coffee. It's always a great day to enjoy the beautiful garden we have here."
Bookings for Carols and Cake are essential for catering purposes. To purchase a ticket call 6344 7824 or email franklin@nationaltrusttas.org.au
All proceeds go towards maintenance of the Franklin House and the gardens.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
