Killers with Benefits is comedy of bad manners written by Tony Broadwick.
Emerge Production has brought together a group of new and experienced actors to perform together in this fast paced and exciting show.
This will be Emerge Productions Principal Owner Amanda Sutherlands' first foray into directing a show.
Emerge Production's ethos is built on support for both new and more experienced artists alike.
She chose Killers with Benefits because of its farcical nature. It's a show that explores relationships, adultery, murder and our preconceptions of who a person is.
The scene is set with a lonely and bored housewife played by Racheal Leigh enjoying some music on the radio before being interrupted by a mysterious man who has broken into her house.
The show has been in rehearsals for three months, with a group of eight performers working together to bring the show to life.
"It's a comedy, with the general premise of a couple in Texas. The lady of the home is alone on a stormy night. She hears an escapee announcement on the radio. All of a sudden her lights go dark and she finds she has an intruder in her house pointing a gun in her face," Ms Sutherlands said.
"Everything goes downhill from there. A whole host of other characters arrive through the night. The whole production takes place over one night.
"It makes you question who is who and what kind of morality each person has."
The Man played by Nathaniel Wood convinces Mandy to let him stay the night where he witnesses the chaos that is Mandy's life. By the end of the show, we have a love quadrangle, murder plots, murderers and alcohol infused antics.
Killers with Benefits is at Launceston's Earl Arts Centre between 6 to 11 December. Tickets start at $15 from Theatre North.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
